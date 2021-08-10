Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $11.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

NSC stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.07. 54,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,351. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.