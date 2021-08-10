Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

