Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

NWN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NWN opened at $52.86 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $17,648,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $9,943,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,142,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 83.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $6,333,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

