Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30 to $2.40 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Novanta stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.76. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.
In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
