Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.68 million.Novanta also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30 to $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Novanta stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.76. 361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

