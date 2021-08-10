NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NOW has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NYSE DNOW opened at $7.69 on Monday. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $850.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

