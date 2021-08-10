NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,533 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after purchasing an additional 131,366 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.26.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.