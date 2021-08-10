Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $69.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) received a $69.00 price objective from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.72. 168,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,299. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

