Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). EZCORP had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. It offers pawn loans, which are nonrecourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.