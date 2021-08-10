Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Aspen Aerogels worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,185,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 31.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,042 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPN. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.