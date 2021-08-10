Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Boston Omaha worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after buying an additional 173,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Omaha by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Omaha by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOMN opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.63. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

