Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,293 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVRO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 67.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AVROBIO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AVROBIO by 781.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

AVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

AVRO opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.55. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AVROBIO news, Director Philip J. Vickers purchased 4,800 shares of AVROBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

