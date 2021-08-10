Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,029 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $25.25.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

