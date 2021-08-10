Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $10.66.

