Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
JCO stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.38. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
