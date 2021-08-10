Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of JCO opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

