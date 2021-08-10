Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Shares of JCO opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.