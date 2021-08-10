Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NID stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
