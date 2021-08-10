Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NID stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

