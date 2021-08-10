Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE NAN opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.