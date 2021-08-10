Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

NYSE NIM opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

