Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NXR opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

