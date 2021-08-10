Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NXR opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3
