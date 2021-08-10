Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,228 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Apple by 74.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $792,184,000 after buying an additional 2,759,233 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

AAPL opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

