Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stake Lowered by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.76. 5,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,353. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

