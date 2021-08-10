Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,167,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,867,000 after buying an additional 2,051,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,156,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,970,000 after buying an additional 146,924 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,388,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,355,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,646,000 after buying an additional 198,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,750,000 after buying an additional 661,344 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

