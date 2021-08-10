Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 5,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

