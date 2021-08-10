Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.02. 5,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95. Omeros has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.
About Omeros
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.