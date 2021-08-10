Omni Price Reaches $3.75 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last week, Omni has traded up 9% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2,801.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $3.75 or 0.00008288 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00360046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,250 coins and its circulating supply is 562,934 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.