Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post sales of $1.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oncternal Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 642,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,409. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $191.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

