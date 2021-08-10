OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect OpGen to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. On average, analysts expect OpGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.29. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

