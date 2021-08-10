Opium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100.64 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Opium has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00005114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and $100.64 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00157621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00147541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,437.21 or 0.99942232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.40 or 0.00812526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

