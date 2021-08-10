Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

OPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $678.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.