Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $507.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

