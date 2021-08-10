Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.91). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

ALLO stock opened at $22.63 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,678,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,586,000 after buying an additional 625,071 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after buying an additional 424,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 142,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,969 shares of company stock worth $507,473 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

