Oppenheimer Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.83) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.82). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APLS. Cowen increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $62.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,900,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $13,903,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.