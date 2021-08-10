Oppenheimer Comments on Sony Group Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

SONY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $102.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $72.45 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

