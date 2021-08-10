Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

