Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Personalis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of PSNL opened at $20.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91. The stock has a market cap of $922.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $55,077.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 10.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 1,234.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

