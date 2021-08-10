Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Conformis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Conformis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $264.06 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,558 shares of company stock valued at $83,938 over the last ninety days. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,542,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,362,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Conformis by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,008,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,254 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

