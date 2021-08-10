Oppenheimer Raises Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Price Target to $16.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BCSF opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $989.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.54. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 86.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

