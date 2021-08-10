Oppenheimer Weighs in on Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.