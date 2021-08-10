Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,133 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in IAA by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in IAA by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.