Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 552 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 24,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Royal Gold by 18.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 8.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $114.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $142.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.