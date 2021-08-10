Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SLM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.39.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

