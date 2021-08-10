Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Encompass Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.