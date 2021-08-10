Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,726 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

NYSE:PB opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.