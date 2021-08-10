Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,541,000 after buying an additional 253,984 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Stericycle by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,571,000 after buying an additional 362,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Stericycle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,628,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,960,000 after buying an additional 274,324 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -511.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

