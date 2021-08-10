Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,788,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Shares of AWK opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $180.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.603 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.