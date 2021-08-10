O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.97. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.17.

ORLY opened at $598.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $573.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $424.03 and a 52 week high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,196 shares of company stock valued at $47,061,049. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.