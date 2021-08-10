Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. Organogenesis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ORGO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

