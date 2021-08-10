Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE OEC opened at $17.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 596,349 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,656,000 after acquiring an additional 220,052 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 142,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

