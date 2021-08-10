Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $15,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,665,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after purchasing an additional 627,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,196,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 596,349 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,394,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OEC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.