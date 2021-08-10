Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OR. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.33 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.21. The company had a trading volume of 74,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,784. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.80. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5412721 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

