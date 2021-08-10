Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Announces Earnings Results

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ouster updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 813,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,723. Ouster has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OUST shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

